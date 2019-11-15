Levuka Satellite Training Centre to open in Levuka

The old capital is eager to get its revamped weightlifting interest off the ground with a renewed Levuka Satellite Training Centre set to open later this year.

Former weightlifter Sade Vira says it’s high time that people look forward to what good things will come with the new gym, new lifters and pure passion for the sport.

Since the construction of the gym last year, 30 youths have joined to take up the sport.

Vira adds the turnout is an indication that youths wish to participate in the sport and compete where possible.

Vira represented Fiji in the 69kg weightlifting category in the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Malaysia and also competed in the 2003 South Pacific Games in Suva.

Funded by Weightlifting Fiji, the gym is expected to boost weightlifting in Levuka.

[Source: Weightlifting Fiji]