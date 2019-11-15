Home

Weightlifting

Fourth place finish for weightlifter Vakuruivalu in World Cup

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 21, 2019 7:48 am

National weightlifter Timothy Vakuruivalu had a positive outing at the IWF 2019 World Cup in Tianjin,China.

Vakuruivalu has just returned from the World Cup with a 4th place in the 89kg category.

He found it hard to adapt to the very cold conditions which affected his performance.

Article continues after advertisement

The youngster managed a total of 247kg and for his efforts and won prize money of USD$800.00 for a top 4 placing in his category.

Vakuruivalu will take a few days off before joining other national reps for training through the Christmas and New Year period in preparations for Oceania Weightlifting Championships in Nauru in April.

[Source:Weightlifting Fiji]

