Food pack seller makes Mini Games

From carrying food packs to lifting weights, 20-year-old Apakuki Wakanibua never imagined that one day he will represent Fiji at the Pacific Mini Games.

What started out as just a test run, turned out to be Wakanibua’s calling as he is one of the 16 lifters chosen to represent Weightlifting Fiji at the Mini Games in Saipan in June.

Wakanibua dropped out of high school in year 10 to pursue his rugby dreams but he missed out on final registration which forced him to seek work.

Trying to make ends meet, the former John Wesley High School student says he would accompany his grandfather to sell food packs at the National Fitness Centre and this was where he got introduced to weightlifting.

“My grandfather was teaching me some techniques on the bench, i was doing my weights and I felt someone looking at me at the corner, it was Coach Henry and he asked me to join the Weightlifting team.”

He adds everyday is a battle for him having to fight off peer pressure, provide for his family and mentally staying determined to reach his goals.

The Wainimimala, Naitasiri lad credits his achievement to his late brother and grandfather.

He will be competing in the 60kg category in the June Pacific Mini Games.