Fiji to participate in IWF online event for the first time

History will be created tomorrow by Weightlifting Fiji as they will compete in its first-ever IWF online World event.

Fiji will be represented by a total of 15 athletes at the 2020 IWF Online Youth World Cup which starts tomorrow and ends next Thursday.

Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw Elder says this will be a great opportunity for our youth lifters to participate at the highest-level right in our back yard but without the demands of travel and stresses of a large crowd and other such distractions.

Article continues after advertisement

The Host country Peru will have all the major operational and administrational controls run from Lima however each participating country will have its respective athletes compete in their own chosen facilities provided they satisfy several International online competition requirements.

Fiji had previously participated in the inaugural Test online club competition with USA earlier in June however this is the first World event of the kind.

A total of 399 youth athletes from 61 countries from around the world will be competing.

Youth Athletes are between the ages of 13 to 17.

Due to the 17-hour time difference between Fiji and Lima, Peru’s capital, the majority of Fiji lifters will be competing early in the morning between 1:00am and 4:00am Fiji time, with only two of the national lifters competing at 6.30am.

Fiji Team

Women

1. Ateca Margaret Vira – 49kg

2. Kai Chrystelle Elizabeth – 55kg

3.Mere Tokalau – 59kg

4. Sylvia Piniana – 64kg

5. Miriama Waruvono Taletawa – 71kg

6. Inise Degei 76kg

7. Hanisi Mua Mausio 81kg

8. Firoza zafia Nisha – 81+

Men:

1. Eroni Caucau Vuratu Talemaikau – 49kg

2. Martin Francis Wilkinson Joy – 55kg

3. Tomasi Volavanua – 61kg

4. Daniel Zachariah Anthony Shaw

5. Solomoni Lili Vira

6. Maloni Nasau Sadranu

7. Jamal Simione Naue Au – Yeung