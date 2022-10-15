Elite training program for Fiji Volleyball

The Fiji Volleyball Federation plans to do away with the traditional open trials for national teams and has adopted a new strategy.

Scouts for talent has begun gearing up towards the Pacific Games next year in the Solomon Islands.

FVF Director Performance Tevita Lewetuitovo says they’ve adopted an elite training program to help them select only the best for the national teams ahead of the Pacific Games.

“The volleyball season as per our calendar will end in April next year. For three months we’ll have a competition for all the players we’ve identified to join the Elite Program. It will include clinics for players, coaches and umpires. The elite players will form a team and they’ll have their respective coach. So this will see a course delivered to everyone in the program which I believe will be beneficial for Fiji in the future.”

Lewetuitovo who is around eyeing players has so far been in competitions in New Town and Suva Volleyball.

The former national coach will be in the west in the coming week.

He says they are looking for players who have the height and elevation and has made it clear that they will only recruit from associations carrying out competitions.

The vision is to have a balanced team of new and experienced players go through the elite program before they are considered for national duties.