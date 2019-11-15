Weightlifting
Della Shaw is new Weightlifting Fiji President
June 3, 2020 9:00 am
Della Shaw-Elder
Della Shaw-Elder has been elected the President of Weightlifting Fiji taking over the reign from Atma Maharaj.
Shaw was elected during the Annual General Meeting on Sunday.
The election of Shaw is significant, not only is this the first time a woman has held the President’s position, but in addition, over half of WF Fiji’s board is female.
Della Shaw is not a stranger to top leadership positions.
She has been a gold medal-winning weightlifter for Fiji, and the Pacific’s only IWF Female Category 1 Technical Official.
Shaw is also the only female executive on the Executive Board of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation and has been the President of Suva Weightlifting Club for several years.
She has served as the Vice President of WF in previous years and until her appointment, was the General Secretary of WF in 2019.
The new Fiji WF Executive Committee is as follows:
President – Della Shaw-Elder
Vice President – Abigail Erikson
Vice President – Eremasi Qalibau
Secretary-General – Josaia Tuinamata
Assistant Secretary – Mela Druwani
Treasurer – Sera Vakaloloma
Board Member – Henry Nagatalevu Suguta Elder
Board Member – Andie Fong Toy
Board Member – David Oliver
Athlete’s Rep – Helen Anastasia Seipua