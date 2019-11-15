Della Shaw is new Weightlifting Fiji President

Della Shaw-Elder has been elected the President of Weightlifting Fiji taking over the reign from Atma Maharaj.

Shaw was elected during the Annual General Meeting on Sunday.

The election of Shaw is significant, not only is this the first time a woman has held the President’s position, but in addition, over half of WF Fiji’s board is female.

Della Shaw is not a stranger to top leadership positions.

She has been a gold medal-winning weightlifter for Fiji, and the Pacific’s only IWF Female Category 1 Technical Official.

Shaw is also the only female executive on the Executive Board of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation and has been the President of Suva Weightlifting Club for several years.

She has served as the Vice President of WF in previous years and until her appointment, was the General Secretary of WF in 2019.

The new Fiji WF Executive Committee is as follows:

President – Della Shaw-Elder

Vice President – Abigail Erikson

Vice President – Eremasi Qalibau

Secretary-General – Josaia Tuinamata

Assistant Secretary – Mela Druwani

Treasurer – Sera Vakaloloma

Board Member – Henry Nagatalevu Suguta Elder

Board Member – Andie Fong Toy

Board Member – David Oliver

Athlete’s Rep – Helen Anastasia Seipua