Cikamatana wins gold in Uzbekistan International Online competition
August 30, 2020 1:22 pm
Fiji born Australian Weightlifting sensation Eileen Cikamatana continues to shine on the world stage.
Cikamatana snatched a gold medal in the Women’s 81kg category at the Uzbekistan International Online competition which began on Friday.
The former Saint John’s College student from Tavia in Ovalau finished with a best of 115kg in the snatch and 145kg in the clean and jerk with a 260kg total.
[Source: Australia Weightlifting Federation]