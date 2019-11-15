Cikamatana wins gold in Uzbekistan International Online competition

Fiji born Australian Weightlifting sensation Eileen Cikamatana continues to shine on the world stage.

Cikamatana snatched a gold medal in the Women’s 81kg category at the Uzbekistan International Online competition which began on Friday.

The former Saint John’s College student from Tavia in Ovalau finished with a best of 115kg in the snatch and 145kg in the clean and jerk with a 260kg total.

[Source: Australia Weightlifting Federation]