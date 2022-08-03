Cikamatana creates Commonwealth Games history

Eileen Cikamatana at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. [Photo : Herald Sun]

Former Fiji weightlifter Eileen Cikamatana has created history at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Cikamatana has become the first woman to win Commonwealth Games gold medals for two different countries in individual events.

She won gold for Fiji at the 2018 Games in Australia.

This morning the Taviya villager from Ovalau won gold for Australia and also set a new Games record in the women’s 87kg

The 22-year-old produced an awe-inspiring display with her highest lift in in the snatch of 110kg and 145kg in the clean & jerk.

Cikamatana lifted a total of 255kg.

In second place is Canada’s Kristel Ngarlem while Nigeria’s Mary Taiwo Osijo settled for bronze.