Cikamatana can create Commonwealth Games history

Fiji born weightlifter Eileen Cikamatana may create Commonwealth Games history this year.

This is after the 22-year-old was named today as part of the 11 member weightlifting squad for Team Australia to the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Cikamatana could become the first woman to win Commonwealth Games gold medals for two different countries in individual events when she competes in Birmingham.

The Tavia villager from Ovalau claimed gold for Fiji in the 90kg class at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and is among the Australian weightlifting team striving for success in England.

In a statement, Cikamatana says it’s a dream come true to represent another country when you get an opportunity, where you get respected for what you do especially in Australia.

She adds no words can describe the feeling and she lifts to get more medals, break records and make the country proud.

Weightlifting Australia says this year she is competing in the 87kg class.

After becoming an Australian citizen, she claimed gold medals for her new country in junior World Cup events in 2019 and 2020.