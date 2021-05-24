Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
REACH programme assists with vaccination|Recoveries improve as case numbers drop|Outdoor religious activities open to all|Over 50 MoH staff terminated|Fijians continue to disregard face-covering mandate|Children allowed in houses of worship, no entry for unvaccinated|81 new COVID infections recorded|COVID cases continue to be recorded on islands|Over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines expected|Reduction in quarantine period considered|Teachers urged to get vaccinated|Fiji receives PPE’s worth $160,000|Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience|Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister|Operators ready to resume normal services|65 new cases as death toll passes 621|Curfew to start from 10pm today|Student vaccination program deferred|Ministry terminates 127 staff|No resignations, we will follow MoH directives|Local knowledge incorporated with COVID response|Remain cautious to avoid future lockdowns|MoH to conduct surveillance for maritime communities|Over 17,000 children receive first jab|Central Division records two COVID-19 deaths|
Full Coverage

Weightlifting

Bronze medals for Fiji in Weightlifting Championships

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 1, 2021 8:24 am
[Source: Weighttlifting Fiji]

Fiji won two bronze medals at the Oceania Weightlifting Online Championships.

Sebiuta Talamaiwasa won a bronze in the women’s 71kg and Taniela Rainibogi in the men’s 96kg categories.

Team Captain Patrick Tawake narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in the 81kg category after finishing third following the snatch competition and going into the clean and jerk with the next lifter registering 10kg less.

Article continues after advertisement

Unfortunately, he failed to register a lift in the clean and jerk which left him without a total and subsequently dropping to fifth.

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Apolonia Vaivai unfortunately didn’t make the weight for her 76kg category and was unable to participate.

Weightlifting Fiji fielded a nine member team consisting of four women and five men.

The Levuka based athletes had been in camp at their training venue which is located at the coach’s residence in Baba settlement prior to the lockdown so they weren’t affected with any restrictions.
In a statement, WF President Della Shaw-Elder said after a long six months competition drought, weightlifters from around the Oceania region converged via online live virtual competition from the 23rd to the 26th of September.

After many challenges faced due to Covid-19 restrictions Suva based athletes managed to get into their own training and competition bubble a month out from the championship.

While the initial squad had been set at 16, the lockdown, Covid-19 restrictions and boarder closures meant that Weightlifting Fiji could only include those athletes that we’re within their borders.

The Online host country Australia worked hard in conjunction with Oceania Weightlifting to make the competition possible following several failed attempts to stage the competition in person in Nauru.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.