Back to basics for Weightlifting Fiji

Weightlifting Fiji is focused on developing its grassroots programs.

This is the aim of new President Della Shaw-Elder as she gets ready to take on her role.

Her elections signals a strong continuing commitment to growing gender equality and female participation within the sport.

Shaw says they have no intentions of bringing in an international coach.

This comes as the members of the Levuka Weightlifting Club (LVC) were suspended in 2018 by Weightlifting Fiji after opposing the WF’s decision to appoint Hossein Tavakoli as the national coach.

“Our focus right now is grassroots and local training. And also with that High Performance Centre strengthen that before we can go back into looking at another international coach.”

Shaw-Elder is confident they can have the Levuka Club up and running again.

Shaw-Elder was elected in her new role during the Annual General Meeting on Sunday, taking over the reins from Atma Maharaj.