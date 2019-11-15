Around 50 weightlifters part of Fiji Day championship in Levuka

Weightlifting Fiji will have a competition in Levuka tomorrow.

About 50 weightlifters from five centres will be part of the Fiji Day 50th Anniversary National Championship.

Levuka Satelite Centre will have close to 30 lifters competing in the event.

20 lifters from Kadavu, Suva, Mokosoi and Dogowale clubs are in Levuka for the championship.

Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw Elder is expecting a very exciting competition with many of the new lifters eager to showcase their talents over the weekend.

The event will also be National trials for two upcoming International Online competitions.

This Fiji Day Championship is also a National Trial that the selectors will use this to select the best possible team to represent Fiji in the next OWF Online competition.

The competition which is in its fifth round is an opportunity for athletes to compete internationally even though our borders are closed.

International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has invited Fiji to also participate in its first-ever Online World Youth Cup.