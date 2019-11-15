Home

Weightlifting

3 gold for Cikamatana at World Cup

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 31, 2020 10:25 am

Former Fiji Weightlifter Eileen Cikamatana continues to shine at the world stage for Australia.

The Tavia villager from Ovalau won three gold medals this morning at the World Cup in Rome,Italy.

Cikamatana competed in the 81kg category and won gold in the snatch, clean and jerk plus the total lift.

Article continues after advertisement

The 20 year old who started her career at the ‘Jungle Gym’ at Baba village in Ovalau under the guidance of Joe Vueti recorded 115kg in the snatch.

She managed 140kg in the clean and jerk with a total lift of 255kg.

Cikamatana, competing in the 81kg category  is a multiple junior world record holder had a far bigger entry at 270kg than all 10 lifters in the 87kg in Rome, while only one of the super-heavyweights has entered a higher total.

 

