Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Weightlifting

16 weightlifters qualify for PMG

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 21, 2022 5:04 pm
[Source: Weightlifting Fiji/Facebook]

A total of 16 lifters have qualified for the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Mariana in June.

This was revealed by Weightlifting Fiji Coach Henry Elder.

The lifters include the experienced Apolonia Vaivai, Apakuki Wakanibua, Ratu Baleisuva Delailomaloma, Ateca Vira and ‘Wonder Kid’ Eroni Talemaigau amongst others.

Article continues after advertisement

Elder says about 60% of the lifters selected will be representing Fiji for the first time.

He adds their selection means they have a foot in the door but their spot in the flight to Saipan will be determined not only through a vetting process but also by their attitude in and out of the gym.

“We always tell our athletes that when you’re seated in the plane, you know and confirmed that you’re going. Until then there’s always other issues that we’ll look at, attendance, attitude in training, discipline, compliance with sponsorship and many other things., You’re selected but you’re not going until you’re seated on the plane.”

Elder adds as a coach it’s pleasing to see his athletes qualify for one of their many targets this year.

The lifters after going through various trials continue their preparations at the National Fitness Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.