16 weightlifters qualify for PMG

A total of 16 lifters have qualified for the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Mariana in June.

This was revealed by Weightlifting Fiji Coach Henry Elder.

The lifters include the experienced Apolonia Vaivai, Apakuki Wakanibua, Ratu Baleisuva Delailomaloma, Ateca Vira and ‘Wonder Kid’ Eroni Talemaigau amongst others.

Elder says about 60% of the lifters selected will be representing Fiji for the first time.

He adds their selection means they have a foot in the door but their spot in the flight to Saipan will be determined not only through a vetting process but also by their attitude in and out of the gym.

“We always tell our athletes that when you’re seated in the plane, you know and confirmed that you’re going. Until then there’s always other issues that we’ll look at, attendance, attitude in training, discipline, compliance with sponsorship and many other things., You’re selected but you’re not going until you’re seated on the plane.”

Elder adds as a coach it’s pleasing to see his athletes qualify for one of their many targets this year.

The lifters after going through various trials continue their preparations at the National Fitness Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva.