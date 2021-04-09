We need to dig deep: Ali

The Nadroga football side will need to dig deep to find their way back into the Digicel Premier League this season.

The 3-nil loss to Rewa over the weekend has been a wakeup call for the Stallions as they prepare to face Lautoka in the next round of the DPL.

Nadroga started out strong at the beginning of the season holding teams like Nadi and Suva to a draw, but has yet to secure a win.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadroga President Mohammad Ali says players are slowly coming out of their shell and will need to work on getting their formation right.

“We need to maintain the formation of the game and we need to work together and not breaking up in game situations. Where we have seen from the defense to the midfield and definitely we need to work harder on that.”

There will be two matches played at Churchill Park on Sunday between Rewa and Ba at at 1pm before Lautoka faces Nadroga at 3pm on the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa vs Ba and Lautoka vs Nadroga matches on Mirchi FM.

Other matches in Sunday include Suva battles Labasa at the ANZ Stadium and Navua hosts Nadi at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor. Both matches will be played at 3pm.