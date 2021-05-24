We know what’s at stake: Nayacalevu

A physical battle awaits the Vodafone Flying Fijians when they face Six Nations champion Wales on Monday.

The two sides last met at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, in an intense battle where the Welshmen defeated Fiji 29-17.

The task at hand is a mammoth one even for captain Waisea Nayacalevu.

Nayacalevu says there is no room for errors going up against the Wayne Pivac coached side.

“Everyone knows Wales is one of the top teams and they are the champions in the Six Nations. We have met in the past and we know what is at stake and how the physical the game will be. We have learnt from our weaknesses from last week’s match and we are moving forward to prepare for the game on Monday.”

Fiji will take on Wales on Monday at 3.15am, before rounding off their Northern tour next weekend against Georgia.