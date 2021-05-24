Home

We know Namosi will come out firing: Dretiverata

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 1, 2022 5:18 am

Northland is still in its development phase after its promotion to the Skipper Cup.

The side beat Rewa in round one before going down to Nadi last weekend.

Manager Banuve Dretiverata says the team needs to work on its set pieces.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they are expecting Namosi to come out firing.

“For Northland it’s a very good challenge, we will expect that they will come out firing because they have been wounded and we are yet to make a stand, to make a statement in Fiji and to the world that Northland to is going to be up there this year”

Northland will host Namosi at Gatward Park in Korovou at 3pm tomorrow.

In other games, Nadi battles Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Rewa meets Tailevu at Burebasaga ground and Naitasiri hosts Suva at Naluwai Ground.

You can watch the Nadroga and Nadi game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel starting with the U-19 match at 11 am.

 

