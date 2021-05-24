Home

Rugby

We have to play fire with fire: Valetini

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 13, 2021 6:14 am

Wallabies loose forward Rob Valetini will have a major role to play in the second Bledisloe Cup Test against the All Blacks tomorrow at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Wallabies have never won at Eden Park in 35 years and Valetini says they’ll have to “fight fire-with-fire” in order to have a chance of beating the three time world champions.

Head Coach Dave Rennie has named the 22 year old to start at number eight and to use his 133kg frame to Australia’s advantage.

Speaking to RUGBY.com, Valetini says they can’t wait 20 minutes into the game to start playing, referring to their slow start last weekend.

Valtini says they started late in the first Test but this weekend they have to take control, and beat the All Blacks to the punch.

Wallabies mentor Rennie says they felt that certainly for 15 minutes they lost all the collisions.

However, Rennie adds his side needs to get in the opposition’s faces and he thinks Valetini and the forwards will give them more of an edge.

The All Blacks face the Wallabies at 7:05pm tomorrow.

