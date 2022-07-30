We have to play 80 minutes: Tuisese

The pain of losing twice to Nadi this season is still fresh in the minds of Naitasiri players and coaching staff.

It was Nadi that put an end to Naitasiri’s Skipper Cup winning run this year at Prince Charles Park with a 32-31 victory in May before beating them again 14-12 in their Farebrother clash in June.

Naitasiri coach Doctor Ilaitia Tuisese says they’ll have to play 80 minutes today.

He adds Nadi has proven this season they can win games in the last quarter but Tuisese believes this is their chance to shine.

‘Nadi wrestled the Farebrother trophy from us, we’ve lost to them twice this season, we wanted to host them at Naluwai but couldn’t and we have been wanting to play them again’.

Nadi captain Sivaniolo Lumelume who’ll play as a flanker today says it was their plan all along to make the Skipper final.

‘We’re ready to play in the final like we planned this year with the team and management, this is the final and it was something we talked about before the season started’.

Nadi hosts Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park.

All the finals will air live and exclusive on FBC Sports starting with the U-19 at 11am.