We have to get better as individuals and team

Trusting the processes was one of the key elements of the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side success in Sydney.

The national side is back in camp preparing for the Los Angeles 7s next month and Head Coach Gareth Baber sometimes we don’t get the results but that is just another reason for them to work even harder.

‘You just get back to what it is the meaning behind what you are doing and obviously the processes you go through how you regard getting better as individuals and as a team we fully concentrated on what our job was and as you saw we got a little bit of luck along the way which all teams needed but we played some good rugby it was good to see us back at those performance level we talked about sometimes in sports you don’t quite get that sometimes the best teams the best players do that’.

Baber adds the players will be monitored in this next few days before the squad resume full training next week.

Fiji is pooled with France, Argentina and Korea for the LA 7s next month.