We have to focus on ourselves says Baber

Repeating their Sydney 7s performance is top of the agenda for the Fiji 7s side.

The national side will wrap up its preparations today before Head Coach Gareth Baber names his 12 member side to feature at the Los Angeles 7s.

Baber will be looking to make amends when Fiji meets two unpredictable teams in the series, Argentina and France who are in the same pool.

‘We don’t go hugely into what the opposition do but we got to be prepared for it we have talked about the opposition seen the opposition on video but also making firmly clear to our players that we look after our game and repeat our level of performance in Sydney and we’ll be in a position to win our pool’.

Fiji will play its first match against South Korea at 6.51am on Sunday.

They will face France in their second pool match at 9.47am and the final pool match will be against Argentina at 1.05pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Los Angeles 7s on FBC TV.