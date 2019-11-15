We have to adjust and get back into things quickly: Baber

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber is pleased with the players efforts at training after returning from the festive season.

Baber says the extended squad didn’t start their training as planned due to Cyclone Sarai.

The squad is now back training at the Uprising resort ground and Baber says it’s good to be back in Navua because they are in one base and their movement is limited compared to when they were training in Suva.

Baber adds the players will have to work a little harder because they were away longer than expected.

“They’ve responded quite well we obviously know when you come back in after the cyclone as well so that’s an extra bit of time off they going to have to adjust and get back into things quickly”.

The national coach also says they will have some night training sessions at the new Uprising Beach Resort artificial turf.

Fiji will play Samoa, Australia and Argentina in pool play at the Hamilton 7s which will be held on the 25th and 26th of this month.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports.