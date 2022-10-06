We have a fertile ground for football excellence: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during the official opening of the Courts Inter-District Championship

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama believes Fiji is in a good place in the sport of football.

Bainimarama was speaking on the recent achievement of the Digicel Junior Bula Boys, qualifying for next year’s FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

The Prime Minister during the official opening of the Courts Inter-District Championship says the Junior Bula Boys performance carries the story of their determination.

“That achievement speaks volume of the drive and discipline of the players. It also speaks of the steady cultivation of talent at the grass-root. We know we have fertile ground in Fiji for football excellence.”

Bainimarama says it is a mission to transform sports into a more professional and profitable enterprise for the benefit of the players.

He also commended the progress of women in sports assuring that every female involved in any type of sport has his support.

“Women are participating in sport in Fiji at a level that we only dreamt of a generation ago. For decades past governments have only treated sport as a men’s only profession, we are finally breaking that bias by fully recognizing and supporting the contribution of women.”

Bainimarama wished all the teams participating in the IDC well and is urging Fijians to turn up in numbers for a weekend of exciting football action.

Looking at last night’s Super premier results, Ba thrashed Lautoka 3-0 and Labasa and Rewa settled for a nil-all draw.

Games begin at 11am today starting with Nasinu and Seaqaqa at the HFC Banks Stadium.