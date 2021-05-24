Home

Football

We could’ve scored more goals: Vonolagi

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 14, 2022 6:01 am

Suva Technical Advisor Tagi Vonolagi believes the team could’ve scored more goals in their Digicel Premier League clash yesterday.

The side registered a 4-2 win against NZOTC Nasinu at the ANZ Stadium yesterday.

Vonolagi says the team had a lot of chances but it just couldn’t hit its expected target.

Article continues after advertisement

The former national goalkeeper says along with this, the players were too complacent with their defense which allowed Nasinu to bounce back with two goals.

“We could’ve scored more goals if the boys adjust well on target. We didn’t play well in the first half and in the second half we allowed Nasinu to score two goals. We took the blame for that because we didn’t organize well in defense.”

Vonolagi adds the team has a lot of work to do this week as they prepare for another tough clash.

Suva is still in second place on the ladder with 13 points.

Round six of the DPL commences this weekend.

 

