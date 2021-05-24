We can go back to red zone, Mazey warns

Sports may have been given the green light to resume but a lot of responsibilities come with it.

Five days after the Prime Minister announced the easing of restrictions, the Fiji Sports Commission is reminding sporting bodies that it’s not all smooth sailing.

Commission Chair Peter Mazey says we may be in the green zone but anything can happen if we don’t adhere to the respective protocols.

‘We still under the control with what’s best for the country and I again stress we can very quickly go back to red’.

Mazey also acknowledged athletes and federations that have been adhering to the new norm.

He made special mention of the Fijiana 15s squad that followed the protocols while training at Bidesi Park last week before restrictions were lifted.

The Commission Chair says the Fijiana was definitely into training mode and not into competition mentality last week as they made sure to follow protocols.