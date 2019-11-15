Water sports development in Nausori by Fiji Sports Commission

Residents of Nausori and nearby areas will soon witness some water sports at the Rewa River.

This is after the Fiji Sports Commission under the urban youth sports development program purchased two outrigger canoes from the Kaiwai club.

Sports Commission development officer and former Fiji Basketball coach Saula Koroi says the sport of outrigger canoe racing is beneficial for all sports especially rugby.

“For other sports to come and jump into paddling to also use it as an off-season training that’s in the long term like for most of the rugby players in Nausori are willing to come to help their shoulder and upper body strength before they go back”.

The two canoes will be used by youths of Muana village in Rewa as they have given the green light to the Fiji Sports Commission to build the outrigger canoe racks on their land.