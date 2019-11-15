Warriors 'will be on the plane' to Australia, says ARL boss

Australian Rugby League Commission boss Peter V’landys says the Warriors have committed to travel to Australia for the resumption of the NRL season.

V’landys spoke with Warriors players this morning, as concerns of a revolt from all players in a show of unity with the club as they sought answers.

Rugby league officials are confident they will receive federal cabinet and NSW Government authorization for the team to be able to arrive in Australia from New Zealand.

They are also hopeful the club will be able to train while in their isolated camp in north-east NSW from next week.

Warriors players will receive the same pay as the rest of the NRL, with all players to receive 80 per cent of their original 2020 salary.

Players across all clubs will return to their bases on Monday for a briefing on biosecurity laws, but will be given time to decide if they want to begin training under them on Tuesday.