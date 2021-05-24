Warriors seal late win for a comeback

The New Zealand Warriors crept from behind to secure a 25-24 win against the Cowboys in last night’s NRL round 5 match.

An 83rd minute Shaun Johnson field goal capped the comeback win.

The win was the Warriors’ third in succession after back to back defeats of Wests Tigers and the Broncos, while Johnson’s 15th career field goal secured his 100th NRL victory.

Article continues after advertisement

The Cowboys dominated most of the game and led 18-6 until just before halftime, when a Chanel Harris-Tavita 40:20 kick gave the Warriors a late opportunity to score and they capitalised.

The lead see-sawed in the second half until the match was decided in golden point when Johnson landed his third field goal attempt.

In another NRL match, Roosters snatched a late 24-20 win against Broncos.

[Source: NRL]