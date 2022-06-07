Warriors coach reportedly resigns

[Source: Love Rugby League]

Warriors coach Nathan Brown has resigned from his post according to reports in Australia.

Nine News Australia reports Brown has informed the club he won’t be able to relocate to Auckland when the team returns home permanently next season.

The club has been based on Australia’s east coast for the past two years as a result of the pandemic.

The Warriors have been struggling this season and find themselves in 14th place on the NRL ladder through 13 games, having lost five games straight.

[Source: TVNZ]