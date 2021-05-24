Home

Warm-up matches in the cards for Bowls Fiji

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 8, 2021 11:51 am

Bowls Fiji hopes to get a few warm-up matches before the Commonwealth Games in July next year.

Plans were disrupted due to the pandemic, but hopes are still high on having a few regional meets in March next year.

Bowls Fiji Secretary, Phillip Lacey says Fiji is due to host correspondents from Australia, New Zealand and Norfolk Island as build up to the Birmingham Games.

Article continues after advertisement

Lacey says while this is uncertain at this stage, Bowls Fiji will improvise.

“I’d still like that to happen and i think we probably could do it as Fiji whether Australia and New Zealand and perhaps the Norfolk Island are able to come next March I’m uncertain.”

Bowls Fiji is amongst the 14 sports vying for a place at the Commonwealth Games with the exemption of the national men’s 7s team that have qualified.

A national team is expected to compete in the Lawn Bowl competition.

