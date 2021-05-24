Home

Athletics

Warholm breaks world record in 400m hurdles

| @BBCWorld
August 4, 2021 4:45 am

Karsten Warholm of Norway ran a stunning men’s 400m hurdles race to obliterate his previous world record and take gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Warholm finished in 45.94 seconds to slash more than seven tenths off his old record, while American Rai Benjamin finished second to win silver having also beaten the previous record.

Warholm had set the previous world record of 46.70 in Oslo in July.

Brazil’s Alison dos Santos took the bronze medal with a time of 46.72.

