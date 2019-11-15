Waqawai crowned arm wrestling champion

Akuila Waqawai has been crowned the first Vodafone Vanua Arm wrestling champion last night.

The 24-year-old, Nadarivatu native was amongst the 24 finalists selected from around Fiji to take part in the Arm Wrestling challenge at the Vodafone Arena last night.

Centered on the theme Stronger Together, the challenge helps promote greater pride, unity and patriotism amongst Fijians.

Waqawai says the win was an unexpected one.

“I was around town in Lautoka, I saw the game was held in the Mall in Lautoka to challenge up. I thank the Lord that I was able to come through alot of challenge and I am happy that I won the game.”

Waqawai walked away with a $500 cash prize and the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.