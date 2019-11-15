Waqanicakau, Naioko not likely to feature for Ba

The Ba football side could be without two of their key players in the Vodafone Premier League round 6 match against Nadi today.

The players are Sanaila Waqanicakau and Laisenia Naioko who copped red cards in their 4-2 loss against AS Venus in the OFC Champions League last week.

Ba Manager Arvind Singh says they will try their best to give a good contest against Nadi.

“Two of our players were red carded in the OFC and we do not know if they are able to play here or no. We will do our best to get all our boys and put up a strong team against Nadi”

The lone Vodafone Premier League match between Ba and Nadi will be held at the Fiji FA Academy grounds in Ba at 3pm today.