Full Coverage
Rugby

Wallabies seek win in final Bledisloe match

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 5, 2021 7:30 am

The Wallabies declares it wants to produce a complete performance in Perth tonight as they seek to avoid a Bledisloe Cup clean sweep.

The All Blacks ensured the Bledisloe Cup will stay in NZ hands for a 19th straight year after beating the Wallabies twice in Auckland last month.

The 57-22 result in the second Test was particularly soul destroying for the Wallabies, who trailed by just six points early in the second half before capitulating.

Article continues after advertisement

The Wallabies have had plenty of time to stew over that performance after New Zealand Rugby initially refused to fly over to Perth for the third Test, which also doubles as a Rugby Championship fixture.

The match was eventually rescheduled from August 28 to this Sunday, but relations between the two rugby powerhouses remain strained.

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper is determined to ensure the Wallabies come up trumps tonight in front of a crowd of around 60,000 fans at Optus Stadium.

Source: TVNZ

 

 

