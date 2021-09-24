Wallabies record first Rugby Championship win

Wallabies’ Quade Cooper’s return was felt after the playmaker nailed a long-range penalty after the full-time siren to win against the Springboks 28-26 last night.

Cooper kicked a perfect seven-from-seven penalties and a conversion as the hosts won a scrum penalty in the final 20 seconds.

Fiji-born Samu Kerevi playe a significant role in the win.

Kerevi stepped off his right to shake a tackle and then with a lovely left-to-right pass hit Andrew Kellaway, who took care of the rest to score the first try of the match.

A scrum penalty offered Cooper another three points that built a 19-11 halftime lead.

There were four yellow cards, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and Wallabies hooker Folau Fainga’a both sent for dangerous tackles while Willie Le Roux was deemed to knock a pass down deliberately and Matt Philip binned for pulling down another South African maul.

The Wallabies play South Africa on Saturday at 7.05pm.

Source: Rugby Pass