Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
1.8 percent needed for opening of Viti Levu borders|West records 90 new COVID infections|More public health infringement notices issued|Pfizer vaccine expected this month|COVID-19 cases drop in NZ|Village meetings given green light to resume|Claims that I betrayed voters is cheap politics: Bulitavu|COVID-19 death toll at 535|Borders within Viti Levu to open soon|Beqa Island new area of interest|Rapid test kit imports restricted|Labasa curfew moves back to 11pm|117 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask|143 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Hakwa Gang scales up assistance|EqualMed continues to assist the Health Ministry|Vaccination verification tool in development|COVID-19 change lives in Waivou, Rewa|Around 60 percent decline in tourism earnings|Baby, now youngest COVID fatality|Namara Tiri lockdown lifted|Ministry confirms plans to vaccinate children|Five more COVID related deaths recorded|North records new COVID-19 repatriate case |Encouraging signs for Central and Western Divisions|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Wallabies record first Rugby Championship win

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 13, 2021 5:17 am

Wallabies’ Quade Cooper’s return was felt after the playmaker nailed a long-range penalty after the full-time siren to win against the Springboks 28-26 last night.

Cooper kicked a perfect seven-from-seven penalties and a conversion as the hosts won a scrum penalty in the final 20 seconds.

Fiji-born Samu Kerevi playe a significant role in the win.

Article continues after advertisement

Kerevi stepped off his right to shake a tackle and then with a lovely left-to-right pass hit Andrew Kellaway, who took care of the rest to score the first try of the match.

A scrum penalty offered Cooper another three points that built a 19-11 halftime lead.

There were four yellow cards, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and Wallabies hooker Folau Fainga’a both sent for dangerous tackles while Willie Le Roux was deemed to knock a pass down deliberately and Matt Philip binned for pulling down another South African maul.

The Wallabies play South Africa on Saturday at 7.05pm.

Source: Rugby Pass

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.