Wainiqolo turned down overseas offers for Flying Fijians

Flying Fijians and Fiji Warriors winger Jiuta Wainiqolo is just focusing on national commitments.

The 21 year old made his Flying Fijians debut against the Barbarians four months ago and attracted some overseas interests afterwards but for the moment it’s all about the white jumper.

Wainiqolo won the Deans with RKS in 2017 and three years later he is the lone Flying Fijian in the Warriors squad.

Article continues after advertisement

He says there’s no plan of moving overseas just yet for him.

“Last year a few offers but I put that on hold to focus on this year’s Flying Fijians, Warriors and Latui”.

The Nayavuira villager from Rakiraki in Ra didn’t play against Tonga A on Tuesday but he is sure starter against Junior Japan tomorrow in the World Rugby Pacific Challenge decider.

Warriors Captain Tuidraki Samusamuvodre says Japan is a quality side.

“Tonga and Samoa are both physical team but Japan they play smart and quick rugby we are looking forward and doing our homework on that part”.

The Warriors play Junior Japan at 3:30pm tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.