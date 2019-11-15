Former RKS students expected to join Fiji 7s squad

The Fiji 7s rugby side will get back together today and tomorrow for a short training program before they go on their Christmas break.

Some new players are expected to join the squad including former Ratu Kadavulevu School students Jiuta Wainiqolo and Apisai Senileba.

Both players were part of the 2017 RKS Deans winning team and were members of the national under 20 side.

Wainiqolo made his debut for the Flying Fijians last month against the Barbarians.

Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber says the squad will come together again just two days after Christmas as the coaching staff plan to keep the players busy this festive season.

“The boys will be back with us Friday and Saturday this week and we will do another on the 27 and 28 and then we will do that just after we get back from 4th of January so the Christmas period is actually not as full as the period is time for the players to reflect and get back with families you know, they have been away from home and they have spent a long time in camp, they recharge and get themselves back in ultimately they come back in with a mindset of what they doing’.

Baber says they will have to do something about their performance in the next assignment in Hamiton, New Zealand.

He adds very soon questions will be asked on why the players are in their program that’s if they don’t improve.

Baber is expected to make some tough decisions before the Hamilton 7s in New Zealand next month.

The Hamiton 7s in New Zealand will be held on the 25th and 26th of next month.