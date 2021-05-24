Home

Sports

Waikato wins NPC Premiership title

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 21, 2021 2:07 am
[Source:Gallagher Chiefs]

Waikato won the National Provincial Championship Premiership after a close 23-23 win against Tasman in the final.

The side capped their crazy centenary year in the most ultimate style, claiming its third NPC Premiership title on the back of triumphs in 1992 and 2006.

Both teams scored two tries each in a pulsating final.

Bailyn Sullivan jumps into the arms of team-mates to celebrate his second try in Waikato’s NPC Premiership final win over Tasman in Hamilton on Saturday night.[Pic:stuff.co.nz]

Mosese Dawai was in action for the winning side while Timoci Tavatavanawai, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, and Levi Aumua were in the Tasman lineup.

Meanwhile, in the Championship final, Taranaki defeated Otago 32-19.

Kini Naholo who scored a try and Pita Gus Sowakula were instrumental in Taranaki’s win.

Also getting on the scoresheet for Otago was former New Zealand 7s rep Vilimoni Koroi.

