Waidrauso wants to return to its glory days

Former Waimanu sevens players wants to bring back its glory days in the local sevens scene.

The Naitasiri based side formerly known as the Waimanu team will feature at the Uprising 7s as Waidrauso Brothers.

Former Naitasiri second five eight Waisale Bose who is also the team manager says the below par performance by the team in the past years had been a concern.

Bose says the change in the name of the team is a refelction of the changes they hope to make in the team.

“Naitasiri is a place where good rugby plays are born and that is something that has faded abit, we are trying to revive the sport in this young players so they can make a name for themselves”

Bose says the Uprising 7s is an opportunity for them to prove how far they have come and how far they need to go to get back to one of the top teams in Fiji.

The side is pooled with Dominion Brothers, Yamacia and Police.

In pool A is Fiji 1, Uprising, Cross of Victory and Veiyasana Providers.

Pool B is Tabadamu, Uluinakau, Fire and Gau Kacau Knights.

Pool D will see Ratu Filise, Lami Cavaliers, Army and Wardens.

The tournament will be held next weekend at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbor.