Waerea-Hargreaves to face fine for verbal abuse

Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been cleared for his high shot on Kiwis teammate James Fisher-Harris.
Waerea-Hargreaves is facing a fine for verbal abuse directed towards referee Gerard Sutton.
He was charged with grade one contrary conduct after he was sent to the sin-bin in the 69th minute for using foul language after the Panthers were awarded an eight-point try for the incident.
The Roosters prop is looking at an $1800 fine if he takes the early guilty plea or a $2500 fine if he elects to fight the charge but fails.
