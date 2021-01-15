Vusu Raiders crowned 9s league champion

Two tries to Ifiremi Tovilevu saw the Vusu Raiders beat Sabeto Roosters 16-4 in the grandfinal of the Nadroga-Navosa 9s rugby league tournament yesterday.

The Raiders started the match strongly scoring two tries in the first few minutes of the game.

The Sigatoka based side also displayed superb defense as they shut the Roosters attack.

With the Roosters trailing 12-nil, they had an opportunity to register points before halftime but handling errors costed them.

In the second half, the Vusu Raiders continued their sublime performance scoring another two tries.

The Raiders also starved the Roosters with possession frustrating the side which lead to more mistakes by the Sabeto based team.

It wasn’t until a few minutes from fulltime, the Roosters finally got on the board.

The Vusi Raiders walked away with $3,000 while the Roosters claimed $2,000.

Meanwhile, in the women’s final, the Nadroga Broncos thrashed Nadi Raiders 28-nil.