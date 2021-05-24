Vunivalu makes return for Reds

Fijian winger Suliasi Vunivalu will be making his return in Super Rugby 2022 for the Reds this weekend.

After injuring his hamstring during pre-season training he makes his first appearance in the Good Friday clash against Melbourne Rebels.

Coach Brad Thorne says it is good to have Vunivalu as well as Angus Scott Young back who also had an injury earlier in pre-season.

Queensland Premier Rugby products Richie Asiata, Zane Nonggorr and Connor Vest will make their Queensland and Super Rugby starting debuts, with 20-year-old lock Lopeti Faifua potentially making his debut off the bench.

Feao Fotuaika also return to the run-on team, with head coach Brad Thorn making five changes to the XV who defeated the Brumbies at Suncorp Stadium a fortnight ago.

Fotuaika, Asiata and Nonggorr form a new-look frontrow combination, with Ryan Smith and Angus Blyth providing continuity as locks.

Connor Vest partners Brothers duo Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson in the loose forwards, while Tate McDermott will captain the side at scrumhalf with James O’Connor outside him in the number-10 jersey.

Hunter Paisami and Hamish Stewart will reprise their combination in the centres, with Jordan Petaia, Filipo Daugunu and Vunivalu making for an electric back-three combination as Queensland look to continue their six-game unbeaten streak against the Rebels.

Faifua and Scott-Young are joined on the bench by Taniela Tupou, Josh Flook, Harry Hoopert and Matt Faessler.

Reds face Melbourne Rebels at 9.45pm tomorrow at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Meanwhile the Swire Shipping Fiian Drua are on a bye this week and prepare to face Blues on the 23rd of April.