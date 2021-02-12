Vunivalu dropped from Queensland Reds squad

Former Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu’s dream of debuting in this weekend’s Super Rugby AU has been shattered.

Vunivalu has been dropped from the Queensland Reds squad to play the NSW Waratahs.

The high-profile player is alleged to have pushed a security guard at a pub in Brisbane.

Article continues after advertisement

RugbyPass reports, the winger copped a club imposed fine of $10,000.

The matter is before the court and will be reviewed by Rugby Australia as well.

It is reported the security guard was not injured during the incident which occurred earlier this month.

Melbourne convert Vunivalu was sent straight into Wallabies camp after winning last year’s NRL title for the Storms.

The Reds play the New South Wales Waratahs in the season opener on Friday at Suncorp Stadium.

[Source: RugbyPass]