Votoniu joins Ba while Waran on the verge

The Ba football team has roped in the services of Ame Votoniu.

The former Nadi defender was seen training with the Men in Black yesterday as the transfer window is still open for districts.

Another Nadi player that is on the verge of joining Ba is Avinesh Waran Suwamy.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba coach Kamal Swamy says he welcomes any players that wants to join however they will also need to prove themselves

Training also with the team yesterday was Nadroga player Emosi Navaba.

Ba will take on Labasa in their opening match of the Vodafone Premier League next month.