Vosa stands out for Savusavu

Laisa Vosa stood out for Savusavu Women’s 7s team not just for her Fijian buiniga, but also her hard hitting tackles on the field at the Fun Flavor Flavour Super 7s Series today.

The 20-year-old, Bouma Taveuni lass hopes to one day play alongside Fijiana captain Rusila Nagasau.

The Bouma in Taveuni lass says talk is cheap and she’ll need to put in the hard yards.

“It all comes down to patience. You have to work hard and be patience so that what you want can be given to you.”

For now, Vosa’s main aim to get as much exposure as she can in the local 7s arena, and hopefully get scouted into one of the top rugby clubs in the country.

Even Team Manager Mere Qolikoro spoke highly of Vosa saying her name will be synonymous with rugby greatness in years to come.