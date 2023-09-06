Vodafone contributes $10k towards volleyball tournament

In a resounding demonstration of their commitment to sports and community engagement, Vodafone Fiji has stepped forward again to sponsor the Nadi International Airport Volleyball Tournament.

Head of Recharge and Distribution Nilesh Singh says they are contributing $10,000 in cash for the annual event.

Singh says the tournament, a long-standing sporting tradition, is set to kick off on the 30th of September, and Vodafone’s substantial sponsorship serves as a testament to their enduring support for this event.

Article continues after advertisement

He says their contribution extends beyond a monetary one, as they will also provide valuable in-kind support to ensure the smooth execution of the annual event, which is expected to attract around 50 participating teams.

“Our belief is that this partnership can help businesses forge hearty relationships and provide staff with a chance to represent their teams through the tournament, while co-currently bringing out the Fijian spirit of togetherness, fun through these friendly rivalries.”

Secretary Nadi International Airport Volleyball Committee Lele Vereivalu says they’ve been running the tournament since 2004 that started off with 16 teams.

Vereivalu says the largest number of teams that they had during a tournament was over 200 teams from over 90 organizations and due to the pandemic, they had to put a stop.

She adds they are grateful to Vodafone for coming on board and they are excited about the tournament.