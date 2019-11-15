USP targets top eight finish volleyball club championship

The University of the South Pacific team has set their sight on reaching the top eight spots of the Eastern/Central Volleyball Club championship.

The two-day tournament kicked-off yesterday on a high with 60 teams vying to become the central champions.

For USP rep Nacanieli Goneyali, volleyball is an escape while staying fit at the same time.

Goneyali represented Fiji in the 2018 Oceania Games and knows how intense competition can be when it comes to tournaments like the club championship.

“Every team that has come out today just brings in their A-game and you really need to perform. You really need to show the national selectors are around and you really need to shows the skill that you have.”

Goneyali adds he is also hoping to represent Fiji again in the international level of competition.

The club championship will continue today at the National Netball Center.