Unavailability of venues may delay season

The Fiji Volleyball Federation may have to delay the resumption of the 2020-2021 season due to the unavailability of venues.

A number of competitions are lined-up for this year beginning with the Vulaca Championship which is scheduled for the end of this month.

Tournament Director Francis Lanyon says dates could be pushed back as the federation is yet to find a venue for the championship.

“The championship final, that’s all the clubs from around Viti Levu, then we’ll have Vulaca which the Eastern Championship. Hopefully we’ll be able to have this by the end of this season. We also have the Western and Northern rallies. Hopefully we’ll secure a venue by then.”

Lanyon says things did not go as planned last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is why they are aiming for an early start.

He says getting tournaments organized beforehand will provide for a successful season.