Timely assistance for Suva volleyball

The Suva volleyball association will have some much-needed assistance in its club competition this season.

It comes after Digicel Fiji announced today that it has secured naming rights sponsorship for the Suva’s club competition.

Securing sponsorship is a clear indication the association is heading in the right direction.

Interim Suva volleyball President Kemueli Naiqama says fans can expect intense competition from teams that have been registered.

“We are working towards our development plans and we are focused towards trying to breach the gap between the two teams and increase more women participation.”

The sponsorship is a timely one with club competition to start on Saturday at the LICI Courts in Suva.

Digicel Fiji chief executive Farid Mohammed believes the partnership will provide an opportunity to develop volleyball at the grassroots level.

“This is not the first time Digicel Fiji is the sponsor of the Suva Volleyball Association League Championship, we were partners with SVA in 2014. We were partners with SVA in 2014 for 3 seasons and we are happy to be back with this partnership.”

There are 22 men and 8 women’s teams that will be competing over 24 weeks in the Suva volleyball club competition.