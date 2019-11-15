Team spirit still high despite setback for Fiji volleyball

The National Beach Volleyball squad’s bond is getting better every day.

Despite the Continental Cup being moved to New Zealand, it has failed to dampen the team’s morale according to Fiji Volleyball President Liga Gukisuva.

‘The spirit is still high which is a good thing it’s something that’s always a challenge to keep the attitude and the spirit high like I said it’s something beyond our control nevertheless it has given us the opportunity and more time to prepare as a team’.

Fiji was supposed to host the tournament last month but it was postponed due to the measles outbreak in the country.

The Continental Cup will be held in New Zealand from the 10th of March.